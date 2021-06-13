Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,737 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Olin by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Olin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

