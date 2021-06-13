Premier Asset Management LLC Has $773,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

AEP stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.