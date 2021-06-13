Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Berry worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berry by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

BRY opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $552.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.