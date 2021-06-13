Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in May

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBEVF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

Get Koios Beverage alerts:

Koios Beverage Company Profile

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.