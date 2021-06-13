Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in May

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBEVF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.
Koios Beverage Company Profile
