Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Update

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QCAAF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Quinsam Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. Quinsam Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

