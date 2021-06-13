New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the May 13th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWWCF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

