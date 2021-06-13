Brokerages Set Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) PT at $23.83

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

