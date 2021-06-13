Brokerages Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Target Price at $20.91

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.
CD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
