Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $51.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of FOCS opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 408.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

