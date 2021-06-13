Thunder Token Reaches One Day Volume of $4.45 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $48.11 million and $4.45 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00151333 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

