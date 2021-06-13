Sei Investments Co. Sells 64,286 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.63% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $22,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,892 shares of company stock worth $2,122,907. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

