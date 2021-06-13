Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,980 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Teledyne Technologies worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $424.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.70. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

