Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $116.85 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.