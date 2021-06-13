Sei Investments Co. Purchases 98,750 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $27,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.84.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,319 shares of company stock worth $3,647,042. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

