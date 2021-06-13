Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,430 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 352,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flex by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 129,686 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Flex by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Flex by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $170,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,516. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Flex stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.