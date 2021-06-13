Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,183 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.62. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

