Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of APTV opened at $156.76 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.