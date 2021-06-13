Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 26,065 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,065 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Trex by 71.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

