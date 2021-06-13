6,395 Shares in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,906 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.