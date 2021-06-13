Sciencast Management LP Invests $381,000 in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.05 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

