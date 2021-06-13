3,461 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Woodward by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Woodward by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,383 shares of company stock worth $2,359,089. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

