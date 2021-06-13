UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

