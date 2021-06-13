Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,090 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $116.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

