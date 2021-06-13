The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $6.54 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.