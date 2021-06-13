First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.05. First Capital has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $81.71.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

