Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 318.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 96.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

