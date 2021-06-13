Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Critical Review

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Alarm.com alerts:

This table compares Alarm.com and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 13.14% 15.41% 8.88% Ping Identity -9.26% 0.46% 0.35%

92.0% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping Identity has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alarm.com and Ping Identity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $618.00 million 6.65 $76.66 million $1.30 63.54 Ping Identity $243.59 million 8.31 -$11.89 million $0.17 145.24

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. Alarm.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alarm.com and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 3 5 1 2.78 Ping Identity 0 7 8 1 2.63

Alarm.com currently has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Ping Identity has a consensus target price of $34.41, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Ping Identity on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions comprising scenes button; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage monitoring; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services; whole home water safety solutions; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, multi-site management and access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.