Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 305.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $159.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.