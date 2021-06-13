TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 446 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

AMGN stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

