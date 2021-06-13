Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $85.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.