Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

