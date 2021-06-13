Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of NetApp worth $31,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $83.37 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.