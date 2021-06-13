Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $82.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLP stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

