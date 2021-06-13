INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives $21.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. INmune Bio has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in INmune Bio by 80.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.