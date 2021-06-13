IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMIAY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $48.10 on Thursday. IMI has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

