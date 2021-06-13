Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NYSE WH opened at $75.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

