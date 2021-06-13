Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Reaches $212,965.88

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $212,965.88 and $28,573.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00793789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.67 or 0.08243060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,500,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

