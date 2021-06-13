botXcoin (BOTX) Tops One Day Volume of $306,976.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $426.03 million and approximately $306,976.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00793789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.67 or 0.08243060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,132,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

