China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CBUMY stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.27. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

