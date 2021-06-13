Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,348,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 13th total of 5,716,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
