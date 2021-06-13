Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$118.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

