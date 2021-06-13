RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

OPP opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

