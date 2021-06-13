Jerri F. Dickseski Sells 125 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HII opened at $221.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

