KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Insider Sells $41,093.89 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $41,093.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,795.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KVH Industries stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

