Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,654 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Surmodics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $287,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.01 million, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

