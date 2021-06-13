International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $151.28 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.