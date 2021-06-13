Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,685 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

