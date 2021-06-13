M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.45 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

