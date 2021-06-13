Collective Tops One Day Trading Volume of $81,664.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Collective has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $251,421.72 and approximately $81,664.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00058637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00795304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.47 or 0.08225432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085768 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,702 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.