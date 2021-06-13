Helmet.insure Reaches Market Cap of $17.66 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and approximately $824,619.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00162816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00195835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.01127977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.92 or 1.00052590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,702,027 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

